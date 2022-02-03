Derry Agronomic Pesticide Update 2+2 meetings canceled

Penn State Extension’s Westmoreland County office Tuesday announced:
“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Agronomic Pesticide Update 2+2 meetings in Derry on Feb. 15 at A.V. Germano Hall had to be canceled. This includes both the 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. meeting. It will not be rescheduled for this year.
“Alternative options closest to those that planned on attending are listed. Please consider one of these dates/locations instead.”
Westmoreland County
March 9, 1-3 p.m. AND 7-9 p.m.
Westmoreland Fairgrounds, near Mutual.
Indiana County
Feb. 8, 1-3 p.m.
March 22, 1-3 p.m.
Indiana County Conservation District, Indiana.
Armstrong County
Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Belmont Complex, Kittanning.
Fayette County
March 15, 1-3 p.m. AND 7-9 p.m.
Fayette Fairgrounds, Dunbar.
PSE added, “If you had previously registered for the Derry location, your registration will be canceled automatically, your refund will be processed, and you will have to re-register for an alternate location. You can do so by visiting https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update or calling 877-345-0691. We apologize for any inconvenience but hope that you will be able to attend at the alternate location.”
