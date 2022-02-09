HARRISBURG – The Department of Health Monday announced that free COVID-19 testing sites continue to be open for the public in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Clearfield, Fayette, Monroe, Somerset and Venango counties. The hours and location of some testing sites have been revised.
“Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated and boosted individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”
The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
Testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed.
Fayette County
Testing will be available through Saturday, Feb. 12. Wednesday through Friday testing is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12, testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport, 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace.
Somerset County
Testing will be available through Saturday, Feb. 12. Wednesday through Friday testing is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day at most AMI testing sites. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.
The Wolf administration has also taken an active role in increasing testing capacity throughout the commonwealth. These efforts include:
Ensuring in-person learning continues by offering K-12 school districts and school-age families free weekly COVID-19 services at no cost to participating schools through the departments of Health and Education, in partnership with Concentric by Gingko Bioworks.
Educating counties, municipalities and health systems about the federal reimbursement available to them for eligible COVID-related expenses, including activities such as setting up their own community-based testing sites.
Meeting with manufacturers to offer incentives to increase production of COVID-19 tests to meet the growing demand from the private sector to require the public to produce negative COVID-19 tests for travel, public events, dining and more.
