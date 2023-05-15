The Delmont Historical Preservation Society will host Delmont Living History Day on Sunday, May 21, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 39 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, starting at 2 p.m.
Spokeswoman Sue Hutton said in an email, "This year we are hosting 'Gen. Ulysses S. Grant' as he discusses 'The Siege of Vicksburg.' Kenneth J. Serfass is a first-person historical presenter of Gen. and President Ulysses S. Grant. This is an interactive presentation between the 'general' and the audience."
In addition to this presentation, there will be a model train display, and Civil War living history presenters.
The Delmont society also will have a bake sale and a 50/50. Light refreshments will be available after the presentation.
Hutton added, "This event is free to the public; come over to Delmont for a fun and educational afternoon."
