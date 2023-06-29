The Delmont Historical Preservation Society is hosting a "Delmont Area Garden Tour and Traveling Tea" on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Society spokeswoman Sue Hutton explained in an email, "The tour is a self-driving garden tour that will begin at the Olde Salem House on East Pittsburgh Street (parking will be available at Shield's Farm, watch for parking signs). Attendees will be able to see a straw bale garden, a no till vegetable garden, stop at the Delmont Farmers Market, and many other gardens in the Delmont area."
Tickets are available by calling or texting 724-420-4455. Ticket prices are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the tour. Ticket price includes the garden tour and "traveling tea" (a box of a variety of cookies and attendee's choice of tea).
