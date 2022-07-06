The 51st annual Somerset Antique and Vintage Fair is slated for the second Saturday of August.
On Aug. 13 antique dealers from multiple states will converge on Somerset for this popular event, open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the streets of historic uptown Somerset. The show features a little something for everyone, from furniture, sports memorabilia, jewelry and quilts to glassware, books, paintings, toys, coins and more.
As in past years, the event will feature an antique and classic car show from noon to 2 p.m. in the Somerset Trust Co. parking lot on West Main Street. Food and drink vendors will also be set up throughout the show.
The fair, sponsored by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and Somerset Trust Co., offers free admission, and free parking is available in the Somerset County parking garage, located along East Catherine Street. The event will be held “rain or shine,” and those attending are asked to “please leave pets at home.”
Dealer spaces are still available. Contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com for details. For more information on the antique and classic car show, contact Somerset Trust at 814-443-9200.
