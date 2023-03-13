Good news for students in grades four through 12 who are working on poems to submit to Ligonier Valley Writers’ 32nd annual Student Poetry Contest.
The deadline has been extended from March 11 to Friday, March 17, at midnight. Celebrate the start of spring by crafting a prize-winning poem, from haiku to rhymed forms, and win a cash prize.
In each of nine categories, first prize earns $25, second prize $20 and third prize $15. For the Naccarato Award, the best of the best in each grade group, each of the three winners will receive $30. This means there are 30 cash prizes — and no entry fees.
Contest rules and entry forms are posted at www.LVWonline.org. Home-schoolers are welcome.
Judith Gallagher, LVW publicity director, added in an email to Lifestyles, “Please note that we’re accepting (in fact, requiring) submissions via email this year. This change should save students and teachers both hassles and postage costs. You can read previous years’ winning poems at the website.”
Ligonier Valley Writers’ calendar 2023 also includes:
• April 15, 1-3 p.m. Journaling workshop at Ligonier Valley Library. Free and open to the public. Register at www.ligonierlibrary.org.
• April 15. Call for Flash Fiction Contest entries. No entry fee. Three cash prizes plus three honorable mentions, editing by a professional editor, readings of the six winning stories during the Halloween season, and publication at LVW’s website. Deadline is Aug. 15. This year’s topic will be announced soon.
April (date to be announced), 4-5 p.m. Student Poetry Awards Ceremony. The winning poets in grades four-12 will read their work to the audience.
May 1. Loyalhanna Review submission deadline. (Reading period is Feb. 1-May 1.) Check LVWonline.org for guidelines.
July (date to be announced), 7-9 p.m. Loyalhanna Review publication party. Enjoy readings, hors d’oeuvres and camaraderie.
Check www.LVWonline.org or Ligonier Valley Writers’ Facebook page for the latest info and date confirmations.
