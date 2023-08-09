Deacon ordination Aug. 12 in St. Vincent Basilica

Brother Romuald Duchene, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township, will be ordained to the diaconate at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, by the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica.
Brother Romuald professed solemn vows as a Benedictine monk on July 11, 2023, before Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB.
Brother Romuald came to the archabbey in 2009, spending a year in the novitiate and professing first vows on July 9, 2010. Spending two more years at the archabbey, he began a period of discernment before returning in 2021 and renewing his temporary vows in 2022.
He attended St. Anthony Middle School and St. Anthony Village High School, graduating in 1988. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, in 2002, and a Master of Arts degree in systematic theology from St. Vincent Seminary in 2021.
His assignments at the archabbey have included assistant archivist (2010-11) assistant to the director of facilities management (2010-13), consultant on the monastery roof project and the mausoleum project (2011-13) and assistant to the director, Institute for Ministry Formation (2021-present).
From 2018-22 he was second vice local chairman of the Grand Forks, North Dakota, Chapter of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus and is a PADI master diver.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, he is the son of Patti Gentz of Minneapolis and the late William Duchene. His brother Benjamin is from Anoka, Minnesota. His sister Debra is deceased.
