Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. will be making and selling caramel nut and peanut butter Easter eggs again this year.
The peanut butter covered in chocolate will only be available in half pounds at a cost of $7.00. The cost of the caramel nut eggs is $13 for one pound and $7 for a half pound.
The co-chairs of the project, Nikki and Kurt Rose, announce that orders may be placed by calling Nikki at 724-454-1904 and leave a message or by calling the fire hall at 724-238-9469 on Saturdays beginning Feb. 29. The deadline for orders is March 25.
All orders must be picked up on Saturday, April 4, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or Monday, April 6, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to public relations chair Rita Horrell.
