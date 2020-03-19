Because of the confusion and concern caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. has discontinued making its caramel nut and peanut butter Easter eggs. It is able to fill the orders already received, and is asking those who have already placed orders to pick them up at the fire hall on Saturday, March 21, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Questions? Call chairperson Nikki Rose at 724-238-1904 or spokeswoman Rita Horrell at 724-787-0802.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.