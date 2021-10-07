The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee will host Vendor Bingo this Sunday, Oct. 10, in A.V. Germano Hall in Derry.
The event will feature vendors from the area offering various goods and services for sale as well as a basket auction, 50/50, instant winner “rippies” and a $100 jackpot for the final “full card” bingo.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. to provide an hour to shop until bingo begins at 3 p.m. For a $10 donation players will receive four bingo cards and a free “door prize” entry for 10 games of bingo. Additional bingo cards are available for $5 for two cards with no limit. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the event is family friendly.
Proceeds from the bingo will be used by the DAPC to provide holiday meals to families in need in the Derry area, as well as for the installation and maintenance of several “Blessing Boxes” that the group plans to install in the upcoming weeks. Last year, the DAPC provided more than 300 home-cooked meals to families on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The success prompted Derry Area School Board Director Sean M. Kemmerer to expand his charitable efforts and create an official 501©(3) nonprofit organization so that individuals and businesses could make their donations tax-deductible.
In addition, the group also was granted a Small Games of Chance license by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which allows it to host these types of events.
The DAPC was a sponsor of Derry Railroad Days, where it offered instant win tickets and raffled off several prizes.
“It’s amazing to see how much this group of volunteers has accomplished in less than a year.” said Kemmerer. “None of this would have happened without the tremendous support of the Derry area community, and I am so proud to be a part of these efforts.”
Kemmerer’s “Good Vibes Only” philosophy has been embraced by the group, including DAPC Treasurer Valerie Palko, who organized the bingo. “It’s a great way to support local businesses and get a head start on Christmas shopping,” said Palko.
For further information or to buy tickets/donate, go to derryarea.org.
