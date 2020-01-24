Dawn Vavick of Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation announced a Daddy/Daughter Dance is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Latrobe Elementary School Center for Student Creativity.
Vavick said, “It is a new program for us and should be a fun evening for the kids and their dads. Dads, come dance the night away with your princess! Grandpaps, uncles and others are welcome too! Please join us for an unforgettable evening in our winter wonderland created just for you!
“Daughters (with their special male in their life) will make lasting memories during this special event! A DJ with dancing, refreshments and games will be provided. Each daughter will receive a gift to take home. Special guest Elsa will be there to take photos with your little girls!”
Cost $30 per couple or $10 for additional child. The recommended age for this is 3 to 12 years old.
Register at www.latroberecreation.org or call the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation office at 724-537-4331 for registration details.
