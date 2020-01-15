Cupid’s Chase 5K Feb. 8 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Community Options will host its 12th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K event in support of people with disabilities.
This year’s race will be held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium with all funds raised going to support people with disabilities in the Latrobe region.
The race in Latrobe will be one of 31 Cupid’s Chase races taking place on Feb. 8 across nine states. Last year, Community Options netted more than $100,000 with 6,000 runners in attendance across the country.
Community Options holds its annual 5K to raise money to help support individuals with disabilities in their local communities.
Each runner will receive a shirt that says “Available” or “Unavailable” in spirit of the Valentine’s Day theme.
You can register for any of the race locations at CUPIDSCHASE.ORG.
For further information about the Cupid’s Chase 5K, contact Stephen Hall at 724-221-6119 or Stephen.Hall@comop.org.
For more than 30 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment programs for people with disabilities – serving thousands of people through more than 40 offices across 10 states.
Community Options provides advocacy assistance to “empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice and self-determination.”
For other information, visit www.comop.org and to follow along with the ComOpCares campaign, search #ComOpCares on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
