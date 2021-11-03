Visitors to Carnegie Science Center will soon have the chance to see geology up close. A handcrafted volcano sculpture will be installed in the lobby on Friday, Nov. 5.
The volcano was created by students at the Creative and Performing Arts Magnet School in downtown Pittsburgh, a project led by teacher Paul Deleone.
Accompanying the sculpture are a trio of volcano-themed programs:
• POMPEII: The Exhibition: This traveling exhibition displayed in PPG Science Pavilion™ features nearly 200 artifacts, from jewelry to gladiator helmets – and they’re more than 2,000 years old, preserved in the ashes of the decimated city. Visitors also have the opportunity to view body casts and experience the eruption of Mount Vesuvius for themselves in the 4D Eruption Theater.
Sponsored by Arch Masonry & Restoration, this exhibit will be available until April 24.
• In The Rangos Giant Cinema, experience VOLCANOES: The Fires of Creation. See and feel the thunder from the beauty and destruction created by volcanic eruptions – and learn from National Geographic photographer Carsten Peter what it’s like to rappel into the very heart of an active vent. Visitors will also see footage from the 2018 Kilauea eruption and learn more about the geographic impacts of living at the base of an active volcano.
• Travel from Pompeii to Pluto in a planetarium tour of volcanoes on Earth and in space. Celebrate the festival of Vulcan’s forge in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. When in Rome, explore the planets in the night sky on the eve of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius – then voyage to different planets to see how their volcanoes compare. Explore the mighty mountains of Mars and Venus, and even visit the ice volcanoes of Enceladus and Pluto.
