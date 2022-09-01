Carnegie Science Center’s The Rangos Giant Cinema will host the U.S. premiere of “Train Time,” a Stephen Low Co. film, on Saturday, Sept. 3.
“Train Time” follows the trek of a modern freight train through the communities it serves, revealing the beauty, vastness and diversity of the American landscape. The film also showcases the evolving role and remarkable heritage of railroading — a profession integral to the fabric of modern civilization. The story highlights a Black female train conductor in an industry that is perceived to be dominated by men.
“Not only are we honored to host the premiere of ‘Train Time,’ but we are ecstatic to introduce a film to our guests that reveals diverse STEM careers not always talked about or known,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “With modern-day green-tech and classic steam locomotives with grit, the film immerses guests in a grand tapestry of railroading, which is a perfect pairing of art and science.
“After the film, we invite our guests to check out a piece of western Pennsylvania’s history with our very own Miniature Railroad & Village®.”
Riding on parallel bands of steel, “Train Time” races through prairies, mountains, deserts, cities, towns and wilderness. Along the way, railroaders and the tracks and trains themselves offer up a remarkable story of engineering, of frontier-taming and community-building, human ingenuity, and industry.
“To make ‘Train Time’ BNSF, one of the world’s great railroads, gave us unlimited access over a period of three years to film on their massive 32,000-mile, 28-state network. I doubt if that has ever happened before, at least not to that extent,” said Stephen Low, president and filmmaker of Stephen Low Co. “‘Train Time’ is not just about trains. It’s about that special moment in life when ordinary can become almost mystical — when a passion begins that can last a lifetime.”
Audiences will feel the rush of trains speeding by in The Rangos Giant Cinema, home to crystal-clear 4K images and a premium Dolby Atmos® surround-sound system with 45 speakers. Guests can learn how the narrator’s passion for model trains becomes a career within the railroads.
“The adventures we introduce our children to are gifts more profound than we often realize at the time. And of course, one of the main objectives of the museum community is to inspire and educate young people — to give them experiences otherwise out of their reach. Giant screen films are an integral part of that and to me, one of the greatest inspirational tools ever devised. I’m hopeful ‘Train Time’ will contribute in a meaningful way to that tradition,” added Low.
“Train Time,” created as a giant screen experience, is captured on 15/70mm motion picture film, the world’s largest film format. Tickets are $7 per person or $6 per Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh member.
Railroads had a major impact on Pennsylvania’s economy and landscape, according to the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. More specifically, railroads helped Pittsburgh become the Steel City. A perfect pairing to “Train Time” is a visit to Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village®. There, guests will come across model trains that encapsulate iconic Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania’s landmarks. From Primanti’s and Kaufmann’s to Fallingwater – it is the largest model train display in the region. Guests also will learn how Black railroad workers majorly impacted the business, keeping the railroads going across the country.
Purchase tickets and learn more at CarnegieScienceCenter.org. The Miniature Railroad & Village® is included with a general admission ticket.
The Rangos Giant Cinema, located inside the museum, holds the largest viewing screen in Pittsburgh, boasting “a 70-by-38-foot Certified Giant Screen, crystal-clear 4K images, brilliant colors and rich surround sound.”
