Dr. Michael Brown, professor of planetary astronomy at the California Institute of Technology, is July’s guest speaker at Carnegie Science Center’s Café Sci.
Dr. Brown is hot on the trail of “planet nine”– a hypothesized celestial body that is possibly the fifth largest planet of our solar system. “The Search for Planet Nine” Café Sci presentation will take place via Zoom 7 to 9 p.m. July 11.
After the presentation, he will answer participants’ burning questions about our solar system and beyond. Curious minds can hear Dr. Brown’s findings, including the discovery and demotion of dwarf planets, as well as his current planetary research.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Brown as a guest speaker for this month’s Café Sci,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “He is one of the foremost astronomers in the country and is doing really exciting work.”
Dr. Brown received his bachelor’s degree from Princeton in 1987, and then his master’s and his doctoral degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1990 and 1994, respectively. Brown is the author of “How I Killed Pluto and Why It Had It Coming,” an award-winning, best-selling memoir of the discoveries leading to the demotion of Pluto. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Astronomy Magazine, and elsewhere.
This Café Sci lecture is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Guests can register for the free virtual lecture at https://members.carnegiemuseums.org/site/lendar?id=81658&view=Detail&utm_source=web&utm_medium=luminate&utm_campaign=cafe-sci
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.