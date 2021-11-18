A holiday classic and perennial favorite at Carnegie Science Center, “The Polar Express 3D” is pulling into the station at The Rangos Giant Cinema.
Showings are offered at 5:30 p.m. only from Friday, Nov. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 23.
Based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg, “The Polar Express” is about a doubting young boy who embarks on an adventure to the North Pole and learns the magic of hope and belief. The magic will envelop you with music in surround-sound and a 3D experience in The Rangos Giant Cinema. The movie is listed in the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records as the “first all-digital capture” film.
Tickets for showings are now on sale and can be purchased through the Science Center website. The price is $7.95 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $9.95 for nonmembers.
In addition, the ever popular Polar PJ Parties are returning on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m. This is another holiday perennial event at Carnegie Science Center that sells out every year.
Participants will enjoy make-and-take activities, snow mobile creations, and train crafts. And of course they will meet Santa Claus and savor hot cocoa. After the party, you can keep your PJs on to visit the Polar Express model in the Miniature Railroad & Village® for a full-fledged family-fun outing!
Registration for Polar PJ Parties opens soon.
