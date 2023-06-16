Star light, star bright, what cosmic wonders lie just out of sight? Discover the starry frontier with a feature presentation in the Buhl Planetarium and Observatory and rooftop stargazing (weather permitting) on Sat., June 24 from 9-11 pm at SkyWatch, presented by PPG.
Carnegie Science Center explained in an email, "The night begins with a cosmic journey through Pittsburgh’s night sky in breathtaking True8K projection in Buhl Planetarium. After the show, visitors can put what they have learned in the featured planetarium show to the test at our rooftop observatory, weather permitting.
"If it is raining, the event will be an entirely indoor experience. Rain or shine, staff will lead visitors through an extended and expanded tour of the universe in the Planetarium from 10 to 11 p.m."
“SkyWatch gives visitors the best of both astronomical worlds through experiences under the dome in Buhl Planetarium and under the stars in Buhl Observatory,” Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center said. “Expert staff assist you in stargazing and are available to answer questions throughout the night.”
During the rooftop observing session, visitors will get "live views of stars and constellations, bright planets, the moon, and sometimes special events like meteor showers from our telescopes. Additionally, they will enjoy a suite of indoor astronomical experiences and activities. This event is rain or shine."
Doors open at 9 p.m. SkyWatch tickets are $10 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $12 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is encouraged.
Visit CarnegieScienceCeneter.org to learn more and purchase tickets.
