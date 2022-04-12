Adults ages 18 and over are invited to have fun with their friends while experiencing the science behind volcanic eruptions on Friday, April 22, for “18+ Night: Last Night in Pompeii.”
Guests will experience POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION on its last Friday on tour in Pittsburgh, see interactive science demonstrations, and explore the innovations of ancient Rome with insight from local professors and speakers.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can explore the science of active and inactive volcanoes here and on other planets with University of Pittsburgh professor Dr. Michael Ramsey, Ph.D.
Join California University professors Kyle Frederick and Dr. Cassandra L. Kubo, Ph.D., professor Marianne Schmid Lorinchak and professor Jim Bové as they transform the Science Center’s many exhibit spaces into an immersive Roman forum to discuss geology, bioarcheology, art and more.
Tickets for “18+ Night: Last Night in Pompeii” are $35 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $40 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online at
https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours/
Tickets at the door are “limited” and cost $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.