CSC: Miniature Railroad and Village to turn spooky Oct. 1

Throughout the month of October, the Miniature Railroad & Village® staff will place mischievous figures and post strange and intriguing stories on the digital text panels throughout the exhibit. Guests can see the new features beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh.
“Since we are not closing for our regularly scheduled maintenance period, we decided to ‘decorate’ the Miniature Railroad for Halloween,” said Nikki Wilhelm, Miniature Railroad & Village® manager. “Each text panel will hold spooky stories from southwestern PA history, including folklore and legends from the area.”
Stories range from the Steel Mill folklore hero Joe Magarac to the mystery of the B-25 Bomber plane crashing into the Monongahela River. Areas from all over Pennsylvania are represented including the Strip District, home to a peculiar banana explosion; Pitcairn, where a home exhibited poltergeist activity, and Tyrone, the site of a circus train wreck.
Some stories even encapsulate tales of cryptids, animals that have claimed to exist but have never proven to exist, such as a squonk, werewolves and Bigfoot. A farmer spotted a werewolf in Cook Forest and one possible Bigfoot encounter occurred in Sewickley in 1895.
These tales lend themselves to spooky figures popping up in the Miniature Railroad. Visitors are encouraged to find the following figures: a werewolf, Bigfoot, a witch, zombies, the Headless Horseman, Trick-or-Treaters, a ghost, the Mothman, and 13 jack-o’-lanterns.
These additions are met with the newest model, Evans City Cemetery Chapel as seen in “Night of Living Dead” (1968), as well as the usual iconic Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania landmarks.
The Rangos Giant Cinema also will feature the movie “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday., Oct. 29.
For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
