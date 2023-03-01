Carnegie Science Center invites adults ages 21 and over to have fun with their friends while experiencing science after hours on Friday, March 10, for 21+ Night: Mars.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can explore the Mars: The Next Giant Leap exhibit, see the stars in Buhl Planetarium, attend discussion panels hosted by scientists from NASA and the University of Pittsburgh, listen to live music by funk band Big Fat Mallard, and participate in a Mars lander egg drop.
“We are thrilled to have real Mars scientists at this event,” said Dan Lavoie, Team and Community Program coordinator at Carnegie Science Center. “This brings a whole new level of depth to our new Mars exhibit.”
Tickets for 21+ Night: Mars are $20 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $25 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online:
https://carnegiescience center.org/individuals-and-families/science-after-hours/
The event is sponsored by SweetWater Hazy IPA. Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café.
Two cash bars will be onsite for visitors to enjoy while taking in all four floors of the Carnegie Science Center exhibits.
Proper identification is required and must be presented for all alcohol purchases, according to the email from CSC.
