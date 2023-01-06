CSC: All Aboard for Locomotion Weekend!

All aboard for Locomotion Weekend, presented by Isaly’s, on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.
CSC invites “train enthusiasts, future engineers and curious minds for a lineup of family fun featuring activities, special guests and the chance to chat with model train experts.”
On Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can join the Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village® staff for tours of the beloved exhibit and can also see train displays from local hobbyists.
Guests include the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, Train Collectors Association, Fort Pitt Hi-Railers, Ohio Valley Lines, and Steel City Lego User Group (LUG) — among others.
Additionally, visitors can get a real-life look at locomotive careers during a showing of Train Time or Rocky Mountain Express at The Rangos Giant Cinema for an additional cost.
Admission to Locomotion Weekend is free with a general admission ticket to the Science Center. CSC staff noted, “We strongly encourage you to purchase a timed ticket online in advance, including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members, to ensure availability.”
For additional information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.