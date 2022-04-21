Local members of the community will host an event called “Crisis/ De-escalating/ Recovery Forum” 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to recognize Black history, and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event.”
Many organizations and leaders will participate in the event, including children who will be doing Black history. There will be recognition for Black community leaders and an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
In addition, there will be food available, entertainment and resources tables.
Among the 15 organizations slated to participate are Blackburn Center, Clarion, Medmark, Sage’s Army, Community Action, UPMC, Westmoreland County Behavioral Health, Clear Day, and Dream’s Life.
