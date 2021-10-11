Chestnut Ridge Historical Society has announced the speaker for its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Darren Sherry recently retired from teaching in the Punxsutawney School District, and he was a former board member of the Punxsutawney Historical Society. Now he is the business owner of Digital Transfer Solutions in Punxsutawney, and he will discuss digital photography, according to Louise Sprowls, society secretary.
The public is invited to join CRHS members at 1698 Route 711, Stahlstown.
