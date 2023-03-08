Heather Adams will host the sixth annual Craft and Vendor Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. Second St., Derry, to benefit the Derry Volunteer Fire Co. Station 41. The hostess added in an email, “We have over 25 crafters and vendors. Our kitchen will be open for takeout or dine-in food purchases.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.