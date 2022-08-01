Country Music Award winner Scotty McCreery is coming to the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, Thursday, Aug. 4.
Tickets — $58, $68, $88 and $128 — can be purchased online http://www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. This 7:30 p.m. show is presented by Latshaw Productions.
McCreery released his fifth studio album, “Same Truck,” Sept. 17, 2021. The first single, “You Time,” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts later that month, and the second single, “Damn Strait,” is out now. McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the album.
The North Carolina native achieved new heights in the last few years by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his most recent album, “Seasons Change,” the RIAA Gold-certified project that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart. McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on “Seasons Change,” which Rolling Stone named as “one of the 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.”
McCreery’s current combined album sales surpass 3 million copies. He’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble With Girls”) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” and in 2019 for “This is It”), and a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year (“Barefootin’”) in 2018.
McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified “Clear as Day,” at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
