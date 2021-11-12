Conemaugh Health System will host a Career Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center (1450 Scalp Ave., Johnstown).
Interviews will be available on site, and qualified applicants may receive job offers, pending clearances and screenings. Applicants who interview for a position in which they are qualified will receive a $25 gift card on site (one per applicant while supplies last).
From now until Dec. 31, Conemaugh Health System is offering enhanced sign-on bonuses up to $30,000 for select positions with three-year commitments of service.
Qualified applicants are also invited to visit during “Walk-In Wednesdays” between now and Dec. 29 in the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health building on Franklin Street at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Applicants may stop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to apply and interview for open clinical and nonclinical positions across the entire health system.
Free parking will be available on site at the Career Fair. CamTran also provides transportation to the East Hills location.
Masks will be required for entry, and social distancing will be practiced.
