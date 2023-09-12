The monthly meeting of Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Cook Township Community Center, 1698 Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Jim and Louise Sprowls will talk about "a few of the things you will see when you visit the Compass Inn in Laughlintown. Fall is a great time to see the results of the pumpkin carving contest and tour this 1799 stagecoach inn by candlelight while listening to Frightfully True Stories. Celebrate another bountiful harvest and the Yuletide to the sounds of a blacksmith at work," Louise Sprowls announced in an email release.
