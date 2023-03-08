The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Community Strings will begin their spring semester with a first rehearsal 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, continuing each week until a public performance 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Director Beth Pile said, "All skill levels are welcome to join the adult ensemble of players. The group is open to any adult player of an orchestral string instrument (violin, viola, cello or string bass) who wants to experience the joy of playing with other local players of similar abilities. New players are always welcome!"
The weekly sessions are held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Community Room of St. David’s Lutheran Church in Davidsville. The fee for the spring eight-week session is $56. Pile, former JSO violinist and local teacher, directs the orchestra, and the JSO provides the music.
Pile added, “This is such a fun group to work with. Everyone is so nice and so willing to take suggestions. The group gets along well, and the participants have become good friends. It is really fun to see and hear the improvement the group makes over the eight weeks and to see their faces when the music starts to sound good. The smiles are priceless!”
For other details about Community Strings or any of the other JSO programs or events or to receive a brochure, contact the JSO office at 814-535-6738 or via email at info@johnstownsymphony.org or visit www.johnstownsymphony.org
.You can also contact Director, Beth Pile directly at bpile@johnstownsymphony.org.
