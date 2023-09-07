YOUNGWOOD — Westmoreland County Community College will host the Community Bands of Westmoreland County (CBWC) for a free concert 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Science Hall theater at the Youngwood campus.
Members from Delmont Concert Band, Jeannette Community Band, Kiski Valley Community Band, Penn-Trafford Community Band and Scottdale Concert Band comprise the CBWC, according to an email release received Tuesday from WCCC.
The CBWC travels to various venues to showcase talented musicians while representing Westmoreland County. The group has performed throughout the local region as well as Gettysburg and the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville.
Sponsored by the college’s Campus Events Committee and the Office of Student Life, the Saturday evening concert is free and open to the public.
Westmoreland County Community College enrolls approximately 4,000 students each fall and spring semester in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs.
Classes are conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online.
The college also offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Continuing Education department. The college operates the Public Safety Training Center that is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders.
Westmoreland is accredited by the Commission on Higher Education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit www.westmoreland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.