Clairview School will host its annual Craft and Vendor Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the school, located at 215 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg (near the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit).
Entry to the event is free. The highlight is the students’ handmade crafts to be sold.
Clairview School services the 17 school districts in Westmoreland County and some school districts outside the county. The students have special needs. Clairview School provides educational and therapeutic services for students ages 5-22.
The funds from the craft show will be used for the Clairview Outdoor Educational Complex, according to Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
The craft show will also feature dozens of local vendors and crafters, a bake sale, and a basket raffle donated by local businesses: Shumans II Food Truck, Firehouse Subs Food Truck, and Simply The Best Kettle Corn.
Local vendors will have items for sale, including jewelry, nail art, Usborne books, GlampinGals Clothing, Tastefully Simple, candles, wreaths, woodworks of art, and many other products.
The craft show organizers “would like to thank the following businesses for their generous raffle basket donations thus far: Chestnut Ridge, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Pittsburgh Zoo, Texas Roadhouse, Sand Hill Berries, Dino’s, Smiling Goat Soap Co., FD Pottery, Sheetz, Weimer Meats, Washington Wild Things, Latrobe Skating Center, Dairy Queen, and Macy’s.”
