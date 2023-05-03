The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host a Cinco de Mayo Soup for Veterans event 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer announced in an email update, “Veterans and military personnel eat free! All others will pay $4 for 8 ounces of chicken tortilla soup, $5 for 10 ounces of chicken tortilla soup, $4 for meatless loaded nachos or $5 for loaded nachos. All customers are encouraged to load their nachos with their favorite Mexican authentic fixings. We will be serving takeout as well as eat-in.
“The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 is a nonprofit organization. All proceeds from our events go toward military, veteran and community services. We hope to see you this Friday, May 5, to join in our event!”
American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road in Pipetown, off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
