St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown, is holding its annual Christmas Craft and Bake Sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the upstairs social ministry room.
The many craft items, made by St. John’s Ethnic Craft Club, include wooden items such as indoor and outdoor decorations, Santas, trees, snowmen, window stars, wreaths and door decorations, as well as assorted holiday and craft and gift items.
Also available are tree ornaments of different types, including some with icons or pysanky designs, as well as imported items such as embroideries, icons and other folk art from Slovakia and Ukraine. Raffles will be awarded.
Also on sale will be a wide assortment of baked goods, including long rolls (nut, poppyseed, apricot, and pineapple cottage cheese), small kolachy (pastries filled with nut, poppyseed and apricot), breads, molded candy, many varieties of cookies, and much more.
Nativity display will be shown (subject to change).
There is no admission charge. Parking is in the rear lot, which is handicapped accessible. For other information, call the event line at 724-438-1382 (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (leave message).
COOKBOOKS
AVAILABLEThe Carpathian Cookery cookbook, which has entered its 20th printing having sold nearly 18,000 copies, is available for sale. This cookbook was requested by the Library of Congress to be in its ethnic cooking collection.
The 330-page cookbook has a new look and features a protective plastic cover.
The book includes sections on Christmas and Easter customs and recipes, traditional Rusyn and Slavic foods, other ethnic dishes, and many other “tried-and-true recipes of St. John’s parishioners.” There is a variety of paska bread and kolachi (filled roll) recipes, as well as meatless dishes and Lenten recipes, suitable for the Great Fast, as well as the Pre-Christmas Fast.
Cost of the cookbook is $14 plus $5 postage and handling ($19). If ordering from Canada, send a $24 U.S. postal money order payable in U.S. dollars to reflect the difference in the exchange rate and postage cost.
To order, send a check or money order to: Ethnic Craft Club, St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401. Call 724-438-1382 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (leave message) or email to carpathiancookery@gmail.com in case of questions.
