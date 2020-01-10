Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, will host a Chili Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Fellowship Hall.
DPC secretary Paula Shean said, “All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. Come and enjoy a time of good food and support your local ministry in Derry.”
The cost is $6.50 per adult and $4.50 for a child 5 – 12. Children under 5 eat free.
* * *
