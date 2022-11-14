Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s 23rd annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive is happening from Nov. 13 through Dec. 15, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
In the spirit of Latrobe native Fred Rogers and the many lessons he shared on helping others, donors can drop off new or gently used adult and child-sized sweaters in collection bins near the Children’s Museum’s front entrance every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collection will run from Sunday, Nov. 13, to Thursday, Dec. 15.
“Fred and Joanne Rogers taught us so many lessons about giving and sharing. Continuing this tradition is just one way that we can share kindness with the world,” said Jane Werner, executive director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “We are so thankful to all the community members and partners whose kindness supports organizations in need.”
Over the past 22 years the museum has distributed approximately 45,000 sweaters to families in need across the region. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will continue to partner with many local organizations and nonprofits. To receive sweaters, contact the museum at hi@pittsburghkids.org.
In addition to the Children’s Museum, there will be satellite drop-off and collection centers, including The Oaklander Hotel. Donors can drop off new or gently used sweaters at The Oaklander’s 24-hour drive-through collection bin at the valet station in the hotel’s driveway on Bigelow Boulevard. Sweaters are also being collected at multiple locations of the Presbyterian Churches of the tri-state area, and more.
This year’s sweater drive began on the International Day of Kindness, Sunday, Nov. 13, and distribution will take place throughout the month of December.
For more information about the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, go to pittsburghkids.org/sweaterdrive22 or email hi@pittsburghkids.org.
Staffers said Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh provides “innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, joy, creativity and curiosity for all learners. We forge connections with artists, community partners and neighbors to work on behalf of children, youth and families. Permanent hands-on, interactive exhibit areas include The Studio, Theater, Waterplay, Kindness Gallery, Backyard and MAKESHOP®.”
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for children 2-18 and senior citizens. Children under 2 get in free. The museum is located on Pittsburgh’s historic North Side at 10 Children’s Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. For more information, call 412-322-5058 or visit www.pittsburghkids.org.
