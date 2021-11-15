Children's Museum of Pittsburgh launches 22nd Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive

In the spirit of Latrobe native Fred Rogers’ lessons of helping others, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will hold its 22nd annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15.
Donors can drop off new or gently used adult and child-sized sweaters in collection bins near the Children’s Museum’s front entrance every day of the collection period from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Children’s Museum is open for visitors Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are continually inspired by Fred Rogers’ lessons about giving and sharing,” said Jane Werner, executive director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “The sweater drive allows us to support those in need in our neighborhood and beyond.”
The Children’s Museum is once again partnering with the Oaklander Hotel, located in the heart of Oakland, as an additional sweater donation site. Donors can drop off new or gently used sweaters at The Oaklander’s 24-hour drive-through collection bin at the valet station in the hotel’s driveway on Bigelow Boulevard.
Sweaters will be distributed to nonprofit agencies that work with families and children throughout the region, including longtime partner Presbyterian Churches of the Tri-State Area.
Over the past 21 years, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive has collected almost 44,000 sweaters for families in need throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
For further information about the 2021 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, go to pittsburghkids.org/sweaterdrive or e-mail hi@pittsburghkids.org.
