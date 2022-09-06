The Children’s Home and Lemieux Family Center will host a free virtual Grand Rounds event, “Healing Within The Adoption Triad: A Trauma-Informed Approach.”
This event will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Erika Schmitt, director of adoption and permanency services at The Children’s Home will cover a wide variety of topics related to trauma within the adoption triad. She will cover:
• Defining trauma, and identifying similarities and differences between trauma, grief and loss
• Identifying elements of trauma in the adoption triad: birth family, adoptive family, adoptive family and adopted children
• Identifying treatment techniques for healing in all members of the adoption triad
• Learning statistics on the prevalence of infertility in the population
• Discussing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) and how it relates to adoption
• Considering the intersection of healing and trauma specific to adoption situations
• Defining resiliency and how it relates to adoption
• Becoming aware of the skills necessary for a practitioner to become adoption competent
• And more.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and have an interactive discussion at the end of the session.
One continuing education credit will be given to any physician, nurse or social worker who attends this course, but anyone who is interested is welcome to join this session to learn more about the implications of trauma in the adoption triad and methods to cope with this trauma.
To register for this Pittsburgh event, use this link: https://bit.ly/TCH-GR22
