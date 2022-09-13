Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its fall Chicken and Biscuit Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Spokeswoman Darleen Ross said, “For a cost of $8 per adult, $5 for a child, you will get biscuit with chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce and a choice of chocolate or vanilla cake. This will be for takeout only.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.