Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will host a takeout-only Chicken and Biscuit Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Biscuits, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and chocolate/white cake are included in the prices of $7 per adult, $4 for a child. Tots under 3 eat free.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
