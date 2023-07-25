“Chicago Tribute-Brass Transit” will perform 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Ticket prices are $39, $59, $69 and $79. Call the box office at 724-836-8000 to reserve your tickets or purchase tickets online at www.thepalacetheatre.org. This show is a Latshaw Production.
According to an email release from publicist Darlan Erlandson, “the eight-piece group formed about five years ago when a trumpet player had a vision for a one-night performance of Chicago songs by a band comprised of all the best session musicians in southern Ontario. Along with the energy of the performance, it is also the goal of the band to perfectly replicate the Chicago sound. Everyone in the group can sing, so expect to hear vocals stacked very high.
“Brass Transit’s performances have been so impressive, that even the members of Chicago began to take notice. The guys from Chicago invited the group out to a few shows last year. It’s developed into this little relationship. Anytime both bands are in the same area, they’ve gotten together. They’ve become fans of the band and especially of our lead singer, Neil. They are in awe of him and what he has been able to do.
“The band’s show includes all the hits from Chicago’s golden age. With a world-class horn section, a rocking rhythm section and vocals stacked sky-high, Brass Transit transports its audience back to the freewheeling days of the 1970s. The band includes veterans of the Hall of Fame rock and soul acts like the Drifters, Sam and Dave, Aretha Franklin, Ben E. King, the Marvelettes, Frankie Valli, Mary Wilson, Martha Reeves, Little Anthony & the Imperials, Del Shannon and the Mamas and the Papas.”
