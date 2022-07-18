Chestnut Ridge Historical Society invites members and guests to its annual Summer Picnic 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Aleo Lake, 1 mile west of Stahlstown just off Route 130.
CRHS Secretary Louise Sprowls said, “Please come and share your covered dish; cold drinks, plates and utensils will be provided. Don’t look for a business meeting or a speaker, just enjoy the company.”
