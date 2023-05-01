The next meeting of the Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Speaker will be Thomas Soltis, retired sociology professor from Westmoreland County Community College.
He is the author of “An Unwelcome Visit From the Spanish Lady: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic in Western Pennsylvania.” Soltis will focus on the similarities between the 1918 and most recent pandemic.
“As always, all are welcome,” added Louise Sprowls, CRHS secretary.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week. Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz has a new email: society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.