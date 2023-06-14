Do you like a mystery?
The next meeting of Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will be conducted 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown, and is open to the public.
CRHS Secretary Louise Sprowls added in an email, “Our president, Geraldine Marks, has arranged for a speaker, whose name has not been announced. Please join us to help solve the mystery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.