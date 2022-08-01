Members and guests are invited to the monthly meeting of the Chestnut Ridge Historical Society slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Speaker Kristin Miller will do a PowerPoint presentation of the history and projects of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art.
SAMA has five locations, including one in nearby Ligonier Township, where you can view an art exhibition or attend an educational event, according to Louise Sprowls, CRHS secretary.
* * *
