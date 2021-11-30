Chestnut Ridge Community Center, Route 259, Fairfield Township, will host the following next month:
• Saturday, Dec. 4, square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller; no experience is necessary. Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For additional information, contact Jane Guyer at 724-235-9793.
• Wednesday, Dec. 8. Soup and sub sales. Preorders are recommended; call 724-235-9793 to place orders.
• Wednesday, Dec. 14, Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Community Affairs Officer Tristan Tappe will present a 6 p.m. talk-and-ask program, open to public. The Chestnut Ridge Community Center monthly meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
All programs are open to the public. The community center is also available to the public to rent for $75. Cleanup is a must after your rental.
Everyone is welcome to help with activities and to discuss new ideas.
The community center donates to six fire companies, to school programs, to Laurel Valley Food Bank, gives boys club and two 4-H clubs free rent for their meetings etc. Any questions, call Jane at 724-235-9793.
