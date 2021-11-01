Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, has a number of events scheduled for November:
• Vote Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the general election then go to the center for homemade soup and sub sales.
• A square dance will be hosted 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with a live band. No experience is necessary. Cost is $5 per person. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
• The Pennsylvania Game Commission will do a presentation (with a question-and-answer period) 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. This event is open to the public. The CRCC meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
• The center is available for rental at a cost of $75. Proceeds are used to help fellow neighbors, 4-H club meetings and functions and Boys Club activities. The facility has a full kitchen, and there are two floors to the building.
For additional information, call Jane Guyer, 724-235-9793, leave a message, and the call will be returned.
