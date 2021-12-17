On Jan. 15, Chatham Baroque will present the early music ensemble Twelfth Night for “Flash and Elegance,” an exploration of scintillating Italian sonatas by Caldara, Vivaldi and Lanzetti, with special emphasis on the violoncello da spalla.
For the past 31 years, Chatham Baroque has performed on stages around the world, establishing itself as “one of the nation’s most distinguished period ensembles.” With its 2021-22 season, the ensemble returns to presenting live, in-person performances of its own music, as well as hosting visiting musicians.
“Flash and Elegance” will feature Twelfth Night ensemble members Rachell Ellen Wong, on violin; David Belkovski, on harpsichord; Carmen Johnson-Pájaro, on violin, and Andrew Gonzalez, on violoncello da spalla.
A co-founder of Twelfth Night, Wong was the recipient of a prestigious 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant and Grand Prize winner of the inaugural Lillian and Maurice Barbash J.S. Bach Competition. A rising star on both the historical performance and modern violin stages, she has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as internationally.
A co-founder of Twelfth Night, Belkovski has been a first- prize winner of several international and national competitions, including the 2019 International Fortepiano Competition. Recognized for his artistry on both historical and modern keyboard, he performs regularly on fortepiano, harpsichord and modern piano. He made his Lincoln Center debut this September as a soloist with the American Classical Orchestra.
Johnson-Pájaro enjoys an eclectic performance career, spanning centuries and genres. As a freelance performer in the Boston community, Carmen has played with the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony NOVA, the Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, and Palaver Strings. She currently plays with the Harvard Baroque Chamber Orchestra under the direction of the esteemed Sarah Darling and Phoebe Carrai.
Hailed by the Strad Magazine for his “warm hearted playing and mellow tone,” Gonzalez performs throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. A sought-after chamber musician and also an accomplished teacher, Andrew has served as a fellow of Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect and teaches chamber music in the Heifetz Institute’s Program for the Exceptionally Gifted.
In 1756, Leopold Mozart, Wolfgang’s father, observed, “Nowadays the violoncello is also held between the legs,” suggesting that we should not take the modern approach to cello playing for granted. As one of few specialists of the violoncello da spalla, a cello held against the shoulder, Twelfth Night member Gonzalez is in a unique position to illuminate this fascinating instrument and technique. Featuring Italian baroque music of vivid drama and expression, Twelfth Night highlights the brilliance and flexibility of the “shouldered cello.”
Twelfth Night will perform “Flash and Elegance” at Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside, as follows: Saturday, Jan. 15, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for seniors (65+) and $15 for students. Subscribers and advance ticket buyers will receive a link to an on-demand video of the program following the live performance.
For tickets and other details, visit chathambaroque.org.
Chatham Baroque is joining many fellow arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. Attendees are also required to wear masks. Additional safety measures include holding concerts in large venues to maximize physical distancing.
Ensemble and early music presenter Chatham Baroque has held a concert series in Pittsburgh since 1991. The ensemble frequently collaborates with local opera, theatre and dance organizations, tours nationally and internationally, and offers early childhood music education programs in the Pittsburgh area.
In 2018, Chatham Baroque merged with the early music presenter Renaissance & Baroque, founded in 1969. Since the merger, Chatham Baroque’s main concert series has expanded to comprise other distinguished national and international touring acts with music ranging from the Middle Ages to the Classical period in addition to Chatham Baroque’s own original programs performed by the ensemble and their guest artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.