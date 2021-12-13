Chase and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh are partnering to host a toy drive through Saturday, Dec. 18, that benefits local nonprofits and families.
To celebrate the completion of the toy drive, Chase will provide free admission for all visitors at Children’s Museum and MuseumLab 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Collected toys will be distributed to North Side family-focused organizations, including Providence Connections.
A spokesman said, “Toys must be new and unwrapped, for children of any age.”
Along with all collected toys, Chase will donate 100 free admission passes to families in need.
Tickets for Chase Free Day can be reserved online or over the phone. Advance tickets are required. No walk-up tickets will be available.
The toy drive collection bin will be in the museum’s café.
All visitors who contribute to the toy drive will be provided an opportunity to win a free Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh membership, good for one year, via a raffle form available near the collection bin.
Admission to the museum is not required to donate to the drive or enter the membership raffle.
Donations can be dropped off at the Children’s Museum Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets available at pittsburghkids.org or by calling 412-322-5058, ext. 210.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is located at 10 Children’s Way.
