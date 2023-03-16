On Sunday, March 26, the Ladies Auxiliary of Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will host its Easter-themed Charity Luncheon Bingo. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. followed by regular bingo.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell noted in an email, "Cost is $25 for the 20-card packet with nine faces, the magic number, one early bird packet, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials that pay half the take and one jackpot special winner takes all. Basket raffle, 50/50 and other games of chance are available.
"This month's special raffle will benefit Feeding the Spirit. Open to the public, must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult."
