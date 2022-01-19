The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce invites members of the community to its next event, “Eggs & Issues – Legislative Update,” on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Oakhurst Grille and Event Center.
Join Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Stefano and Pennsylvania Rep. Carl Metzgar for an update on what’s happening in Harrisburg. This presentation coincides with the governor’s budget proposal, so that will be a topic of discussion, along with other issues that affect Somerset County and the region.
The event will conclude with a question-and-answer session. Those attending are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to allow the speakers time to research answers.
Registration for this “Eggs & Issues...” will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will be followed by breakfast and the program at 8 a.m. Admission is $30 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Sponsorships are always encouraged so that we can continue to provide these important update sessions.
Event Sponsorship: $600 includes signage, recognition, and seating for six attendees and the opportunity to address the audience and offer a short overview of their business or organization.
Business Sponsorship: $300 includes signage, recognition and four attendees.
Friend of the Chamber Sponsorship: $50 includes recognition and one attendee.
For more information or to register, contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com.
Pre-registration is required by Feb. 9.
