Chamber Concert Series returning to The Grand Halle

If you are a fan of impressive violin solos, sacred organ music, jazz works on saxophones, and Penn State, then new experiences await you at the visually and acoustically impressive Grand Halle on Broad Street via The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series.
Returning for its second season, the series will include four new chamber groups performing four concerts from January to June 2023.
The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series will feature talented and accomplished musicians from Johnstown, Pittsburgh and State College. Scheduled to perform in this season are Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez and Rodrigo Ojeda as a violin-piano duo, The Pennsylvania State University Glee Club, Emily Roy in an organ recital, and the Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet.
“I know that many fans love the Halle’s architecture, acoustics and especially the Adam Stein organ," said Program Manager Alyssa Wroblewski. "They enjoy seeing esteemed artists come here to Johnstown to perform beautiful music. This series was designed to provide these performances to you, from acclaimed artists from the Johnstown Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony to the return of solo performances on the organ.”
The first concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 — will be performed by Conlon-Gutierrez, concertmaster of the Johnstown Symphony, and Ojeda, principal pianist of the Pittsburgh Symphony. Together, the two musicians will perform works as a violin-piano duo. Audiences can expect works such as Beethoven’s "Kreutzer Sonata" and the "Willian Grant Still Suite."
A special series discount of $5 off per ticket will be offered to anyone who purchases four or more tickets to the series. A ticket buyer may receive the discount by purchasing four tickets to one performance, one ticket for all four performances or any combination between the four concerts. This discount will automatically apply by purchasing tickets online or over the phone. The discount is only applicable to concerts within the Chamber Concert Series.
This concert series is not connected to the “inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle” series, which is produced by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets for the concerts, including the Maureen-Rodrigo Duo performance, are now available at GrandHalle.com/concerts or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets also will be available at the door.
The Grand Halle is located at 306 Broad St. (the corner of Third Avenue) in the Cambria City Cultural District of Johnstown.
Admission is $25 per regular ticket or $20 per series special ticket (must purchase a minimum of four tickets toward any concert in the series).
Wroblewski added, "Everyone must have a ticket. Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com/concerts, by calling the box office at 814-254-4033 or at the door."
